Happening now in downtown Rock Hill. Crowd gathering for Panthers rally

If your daily route takes you through downtown Rock Hill, you found part of Main Street near Fountain Park blocked this morning.

Rock Hill is hosting a 10 a.m. pep rally to welcome the Carolina Panthers. The team’s mascot Sir Purr, its PurrCussion drumline and TopCats cheerleaders will join Mayor John Gettys and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster at Fountain Park. After a short program, McMaster will sign the Professional Sports Team Incentive Act of 2019, key legislation in an effort to bring Panthers practice facilities across the South Carolina line.

The event is free and open to the public.

Talk of a new practice facility stirred late last year with comments made in Rock Hill by team radio announcer Mick Mixon, as he addressed York County chamber of commerce leaders. Owner Dave Tepper still has not formally announced a decision about the move.

Still, Rock Hill has emerged earlier this year as a potential landing spot for the Charlotte NFL franchise. South Carolina lawmakers pushed new legislation through to create $115 million worth of financial incentives aimed at luring the team.

Discussion between city, state and team leaders centers on a more than 200-acre property along I-77, between Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard exits. The site is not in city limits but could be annexed.

Check back later today for more details about the morning’s events.