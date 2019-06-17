Part of this downtown Rock Hill street is closing, again. This time, for a week.

A downtown Rock Hill intersection is closing for a week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close East White Street at East Main Street intersection. The closure begins June 18. The road should reopen June 24.

Work is being done there as part of larger improvements in East White and S.C. 72. It’s the second time the road has been closed for multiple days. East White was closed at East Main from May 16 to 19.





The area has seen plenty of road activity of late.

Pennies for Progress, the voter-approved cent sales tax for roads, is resurfacing East Main from Gladstone Court to Albright Road. A $3.5 million multilane widening of Albright from S.C. 901 to Black Street is complete. As are Saluda Street projects just north of a $20 million S.C. 72 widening from 901 to Rambo Road.

A $6.5 million intersection improvement at U.S. 21, Anderson and Cowan Farm roads is under construction. Pennies already completed an intersection improvement at Porter and Firetower roads.