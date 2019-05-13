Local
Here’s how long part of White Street in Rock Hill will be closed
Roadwork will close part of East White Street in Rock Hill for several days.
South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the road from its intersection with East Main to Wood streets The closure begins May 16 and should last until May 19.
A detour runs less than a mile.
The closure begins two days after a public meeting to talk nearby work on S.C. 72 widening. Pennies for Progress has a $20.6 million project there, funded by the voter-approved cent sales tax for roads in 2011 and carried over to the 2017 list.
