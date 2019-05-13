Here’s how long part of White Street in Rock Hill will be closed

Roadwork will close part of East White Street in Rock Hill for several days.

South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the road from its intersection with East Main to Wood streets The closure begins May 16 and should last until May 19.

A detour runs less than a mile.





SCDOT will close a portion of E White St (S-46-245) in Rock Hill Thurs, May 16, part of the E White St/SC 72 road project. E White St will be closed at the intersection with E Main St (SC Hwy 5). Reopen on Sun, May 19. Detour: Wood St (S-46-1179) and E Main St (SC Highway 5). pic.twitter.com/fi4banAd4H — York County SC Gov (@YorkCountySCGov) May 13, 2019

The closure begins two days after a public meeting to talk nearby work on S.C. 72 widening. Pennies for Progress has a $20.6 million project there, funded by the voter-approved cent sales tax for roads in 2011 and carried over to the 2017 list.