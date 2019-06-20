York County United Way to distribute $100K to local nonprofits. Here’s how to apply.

Holiday Partners: ‘We help a lot of people who we’ll never know how we touched them’ Nearly 1,000 families may be impacted by the United Way of York County's Holiday Partners Program this winter. The program, which partners with The Herald's Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI's Toys for Happiness Program, will begin taking applications Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly 1,000 families may be impacted by the United Way of York County's Holiday Partners Program this winter. The program, which partners with The Herald's Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI's Toys for Happiness Program, will begin taking applications

York County nonprofits may apply for funding to support food and shelter programs thanks to a United Way grant.

United Way of York County has received a $108,489 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The program is under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, a release from United Way states.

United Way was chosen for the grant by a national board made up of charity leaders and chaired by FEMA, according to the release.

A local United Way board will determine how the funds are distributed to York County organizations, the release states.





To be eligible, York County organizations must:





Be a private nonprofit or part of the government.

Serve York County residents.

Be eligible to receive federal funds and meet reporting standards.

Be able to run emergency food and/or shelter programs.

The United Way of York County has previously supported Clover Area Assistance Center, The Salvation Army and Housing Development Corporation of Rock Hill, the release states.

Public or private agencies may apply by noon June 24 by calling James Jeter or Elizabeth Starnes at 803-324-2735.

South Carolina residents who need services can dial 2-1-1 or 866-892-9211 or visit c211.org to find a participating agency.