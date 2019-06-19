Missing: York man, possibly ‘suicidal,’ gone since Sunday, police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

York County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a York man reported missing, officials said.

Peter Lyle Looker, 57, was last seen Sunday on Kays Drive in York, said Lt. W.J. Miller of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Looker may be suicidal, and deputies are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities immediately, Miller said.

Looker is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Looker may be driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with license plate LXV495, deputies said.

Sheriff’s office officials released information that they were looking for Looker on their Twitter and Facebook social media pages late Wednesday afternoon. As of Wednesday night, Looker had not been located, Miller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059; or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

Deputies late Wedesday said they had found a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday. She was found safe, said Det. Walter Beck.

The two cases are unrelated, deputies said.

Check back for updates.