Local
Rock Hill program brings teachers, children together in summer reading fun
Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park
York Road Elementary teachers are making sure Rock Hill students have fun while reading this summer.
The school’s annual B.A.R.K. (Books, Activities, Refreshments and Kickball) program invites children in the Boyd Hill area to read, play games, enjoy frozen treats and interact with elementary teachers, said Julie Joyner, founder of the program, in an email to The Herald.
“The goal of BARK is to continuously build relationships between teachers, the school and students while promoting reading,” she said.
B.A.R.K. meets at 12:15 p.m. Thursdays through July 18 at Boyd Hill Recreation Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. Boyd Hill residents and children in surrounding neighborhoods are welcome to attend, Joyner said.
Participants are allowed to take home books to read during the week, she said.
Comments