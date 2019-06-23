Local
One dead in early Sunday Chester County crash on SC 97
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
One person is dead following a crash early Sunday in Chester County.
Around 2:20 a.m., a driver operating a 1998 Nissan truck was traveling west on S.C. 97 in Chester County when the driver hit a pedestrian who was in the road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian died at the scene, Jones said.
Chester County Chief Deputy Coroner Tommy Williams identified the pedestrian as Detrick L. Whitney-Taylor, 28, from York.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Jones said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Comments