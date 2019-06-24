Local
Police and shooting will be aplenty at a York children’s home this week. Here’s why.
York residents are likely to see plenty of police and hear what sounds like gunfire this week.
The York County Sheriff’s Office and area police departments will hold active shooter training exercises at the Episcopal Church Home for Children at 234 Kings Mountain St. An advisory from the sheriff’s office notes there will be a large police presence and sounds of simulated gunfire.
The training runs 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 25 and June 27. Training runs 7 a.m.-noon June 28.
Law enforcement training is common in public areas, as are notifications ahead of time to prevent confusion or alarm among the public. Right at a year ago the Sheriff’s Office held a similar three-day scenario at the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company site on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. In April authorities closed Daimler Boulevard in Lake Wylie for emergency vehicle driver training.
Last weekend, emergency responders in Chester County hosted a mock plane crash to train with the South Carolina State Guard.
