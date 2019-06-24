Police and shooting will be aplenty at a York children’s home this week. Here’s why.

What to do in the event of an active shooter The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security produced this video that explains what to do if there is an active shooter in your area.​ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security produced this video that explains what to do if there is an active shooter in your area.​

York residents are likely to see plenty of police and hear what sounds like gunfire this week.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and area police departments will hold active shooter training exercises at the Episcopal Church Home for Children at 234 Kings Mountain St. An advisory from the sheriff’s office notes there will be a large police presence and sounds of simulated gunfire.

The training runs 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 25 and June 27. Training runs 7 a.m.-noon June 28.

ADVISORY: The YCSO & area police agencies are training this week response to an active shooter at the Episcopal Home on Kings Mtn St. in York.

***THIS IS JUST A TRAINING EXERCISE***

There will be a strong police presence, the sound of artificial gunfire in the area. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/s0ANmequw6 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 24, 2019

Law enforcement training is common in public areas, as are notifications ahead of time to prevent confusion or alarm among the public. Right at a year ago the Sheriff’s Office held a similar three-day scenario at the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company site on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. In April authorities closed Daimler Boulevard in Lake Wylie for emergency vehicle driver training.

Last weekend, emergency responders in Chester County hosted a mock plane crash to train with the South Carolina State Guard.