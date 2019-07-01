Man found dead along I-77 in Chester County near York County line, sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was found dead Monday morning along Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.

The person found deceased is a white male who appears to be in his 20s, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. The man does not appear to have been hit by a vehicle, but officials have not yet determined how he died, Dorsey said.

The body was found just south of the York County line, Dorsey said.

“We are conducting a death investigation at this point to determine what happened and how it happened,” Dorsey said.

The body was found along the highway near mile marker 69 of I-77 northbound, said Tee Melton, assistant chief of the Richburg Fire Department. Emergency officials were notified shortly around 6:45 a.m.., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up on the northbound side, because emergency officials have blocked the right hand lane as the investigation continues, Melton said.





Sheriff’s deputies, troopers, firefighters and other emergency responders are at the scene.

Chester County Coroner’s Office officials have not yet released the identity of the man.

Check back for updates on this developing story.