Chester officials identify man whose body was found along I-77, probe continues

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Chester County officials have identified the body of a a man found Monday along Interstate 77.

Ethan Thomas Rhoad, 29, was found dead near the highway around 7 a.m. His body was found just south of the York County line, said Terry Tinker, York County Coroner.

“A passerby reported seeing the body and alerted authorities,” Tinker said. “We have notified the family and are continuing our investigation into the cause and manner of death.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Tinker said. Toxicology and other testing also is being done, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The identification was made while sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Rhoad was barefoot, but did not appear to have injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we will continue to pursue this as a death investigation,” Dorsey said.

Rhoad’s body was found near mile marker 69 off the northbound side of I-77. Firefighters from the Richburg Fire Department and troopers with the S.C. Highway patrol assisted in blocking the area off from traffic and protecting the incident scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.