A motorcycle driver was killed in a U.S. 21 lane change wreck near Rock Hill.

The driver of a motorcycle was killed Wednesday in York County when another vehicle struck it while changing lanes.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. July 3 on U.S. 21 South near Benson Road, about five miles south of Rock Hill. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Chevrolet SUV were traveling south when the larger vehicle attempted to change lanes.

The SUV driver, a 43-year-old Lancaster man, was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured in the collision.

Further information on the motorcycle driver hasn’t been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This collision is still under investigation,” said Lance Corp. Justin Sutherland with SCHP. There are no charges and no further (information) at this time.”





Check back for more.