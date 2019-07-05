1 dead after July 4 4-wheeler ATV crash near Fort Mill, deputies say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The driver of a 4-wheeler ATV was killed July 4 near Fort Mill after the vehicle wrecked, deputies said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Regent Parkway and Bannock Drive, close to railroad tracks that cross the parkway, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Regent Parkway was temporarily blocked while emergency officials cleared the scene, but the road later re-opened.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation. Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol were conducting a traffic stop that involved the ATV at the time of the crash, Faris said.

No other details about the incident were available as the investigation continues.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Team (STAR) is assisting the sheriff’s office in gathering evidence, reconstruction and other parts of the investigation.

The location is east of the line for York County and Lancaster County in South Carolina. It is also close to Mecklenburg County near the town limits of Pineville, N.C.

