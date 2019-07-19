Rock Hill veteran gets free roof replacement; York County residents celebrate wins

Guy Roofing, Inc.

Here are some accomplishments from York County region residents.

Company provides Rock Hill veteran with new roof

Rock Hill resident David Salas, an Army Reserve veteran, got free improvements to his house thanks to Guy Roofing, a release states.

Guy Roofing, a family-owned business based in Spartanburg, installed a new roof for Salas as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The project is a nationwide effort to honor veterans and their families, the release states.

Owens Corning provides insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. The company donated the roofing materials for Salas’ home, the release states.

Guy Roofing, an independent Owens Corning contractor, provided free labor.

“Our veterans and their families have made incredible sacrifices for our country,” Jeff Guy, vice president of Guy Roofing said in a statement. “Taking part in projects like this one is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service.’”

Salas was selected for free roof replacement through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of York County and Owens Corning, the release states.

“It’s inspiring to see local organizations come together to give back to Mr. Salas through the Roof Deployment Project, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” Tim Veeck, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of York County, said in the statement.

Rock Hill resident wins art award





J. Michael Simpson of Rock Hill placed second in the Arts Council of York County’s 30th Annual Juried Competition, according to the council. The competition is open internationally to artists 18 and older, who submit original work created in the last two years.

Simpson’s piece, titled “Since III,” placed second out of 196 entries by 89 artists from 40 cities and 8 states, according to the council. Awards were announced July 11 at the Center for the Arts in Rock Hill.

Thirty-five chosen Juried Competition works are on display until July 28 in the Dalton Gallery at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St.

Charlotte resident Rebecca Lipps’ piece “Body” placed third. Orion Wertz of Pineville, NC, received an honorable mention for his work titled “Man with Handcrafted Polyhedron.”

Rock Hill graduate earns sorority scholarship

The Zeta Epsilon Chapter of AAGP Christian Sorority awarded Rock Hill High School graduate Sydney Bonaparte a $500 scholarship, according to a statement from the sorority.

The sorority annually awards a scholarship to a graduating senior of a York County high school who is committed to a two or four-year college or university.

Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women award scholarships

The Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women group recently awarded $4,000 scholarships to Clover High School graduates, according to a release from the group.

The Fay Bergman Scholarship recipients were Mackenzie Campbell, who plans to major in chemistry at Western Carolina University; Abby Renner, who will study public health at Furman University; and Lydia Sutton, who is headed to Anderson University to major in graphic design, the release states.

The scholarship is funded by the group’s Lake Wylie Home and Garden Tour.

York County deputy takes top SC academy honor

A York County deputy has won the highest award from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kyle Merck earned the J.P. Strom Award, the most prestigious award a graduate of the academy can earn, a release states. Merck graduated from the academy July 12.

Merck had the highest academic average, 98.6%, through the academy’s 12-week Basic Law Enforcement Certification program, the release states. He graduated with a class of 55.

Merck is now set to complete the York County Sheriff’s Office’s 12-week training program.

York County deputies Kenneth Mulder, Anthony Lamar and Korey Wedow also graduated July 12.

Piedmont hospital donates 50,000 servings of cereal

Piedmont Medical Center donated more than 53,000 servings of cereal to York County nonprofits, a release from Piedmont states.

Piedmont’s Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive in June collected donations for Pilgrim’s Inn, Children’s Attention Home and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

“The donations we collected during our Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive will help provide a healthy breakfast to local children and adults struggling with hunger,” Mark Nosacka, chief executive officer for Piedmont, said in the statement. “Good nutrition is essential to good health and I appreciate the support of our staff and community in this effort.”





