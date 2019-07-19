Do you recognize this bracelet? Rock Hill charms find way to Australia

Beaufort veteran thought he lost class ring in Germany in ’66. It was in SC all along Wally Cole thought he'd lost his class ring while serving in Germany after graduating Beaufort High School in 1966. It turns out he'd actually lost it in S.C. Here's how the school returned it to him 52 years later — and in time for Veteran's Day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wally Cole thought he'd lost his class ring while serving in Germany after graduating Beaufort High School in 1966. It turns out he'd actually lost it in S.C. Here's how the school returned it to him 52 years later — and in time for Veteran's Day.

A sea shell, an airplane, a Ferris wheel, a basketball, a skate and a book are some of the charms that hang from a bracelet that traveled across the seas.

Susan Jones, who lives in North Queensland, Australia, bought a bracelet on eBay, she told The Herald in a message. The bracelet was sold through Australia-based Harrington and Company, a buy, sell and trade store with an emphasis on vintage items.

According to the company’s website, Harrington and Company gets items both internationally and within Australia.

Jones said she was interested in a charm of an ax with a turquoise stone blade. The bracelet also has a charm with the initials J.S., which Jones said are her daughter’s initials.

The bracelet was tarnished when Jones purchased it. After cleaning the bracelet, Jones found a charm with possible Rock Hill ties.

One of the charms reads “Rock Hill 1956” on one side and “Debutante C.J.” on the other. The basketball charm reads “C.J. Champ 1952.”

Another charm says “Scott 10-04-64.”

“Pretty amazing if this bracelet has made it all the way from Rock Hill to Townsville Qld Australia,” Jones wrote in the message.

Jones said she found a photo in a locket on the bracelet but has been unable to match it to a name. The photo shows a woman.

“I had tried to search for the 1956 Rock Hill Debutantes to see if I could find a connection to a debutante with the initials of C.J but it appeared the information had been archived,” Jones wrote in the message.