Did you hear sirens in York County today? Here’s what they mean.

Catawba Nuclear Station on Lake Wylie
Rock Hill, S.C.

If you heard the high-pitched sirens blare throughout York County Wednesday, it was just a drill.

The York County Office of Emergency Management held its quarterly outdoor warning test for the Catawba Nuclear Station, said Tim O’Connell, emergency management specialist. No public action was required.

The 3-minute drill sounded at 11:50 a.m. and tested 89 outdoor warning sirens within 10 miles around the nuclear station, O’Connell said.

Since it was a test, local broadcast stations did not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages, according to a post on the York County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

In the case of a real emergency at the plant, the sirens would sound and local radio and television stations would broadcast information with instructions to the public, O’Connell said.

