Did you hear sirens in York County today? Here’s what they mean.
If you heard the high-pitched sirens blare throughout York County Wednesday, it was just a drill.
The York County Office of Emergency Management held its quarterly outdoor warning test for the Catawba Nuclear Station, said Tim O’Connell, emergency management specialist. No public action was required.
The 3-minute drill sounded at 11:50 a.m. and tested 89 outdoor warning sirens within 10 miles around the nuclear station, O’Connell said.
Since it was a test, local broadcast stations did not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages, according to a post on the York County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
In the case of a real emergency at the plant, the sirens would sound and local radio and television stations would broadcast information with instructions to the public, O’Connell said.
