SC plans to fix 32 miles of roads in York, Lancaster, Chester counties. Speak up now.

Another 32 miles of tri-county roads are up for rehab or reconstruction. The state now is open to hear what you think.

The 2020 Pavement Improvement Program will fix or rebuild more than 560 miles of pavement across South Carolina. Included are 245 miles of primary and 334 miles of secondary roads. The state is taking public comment through July 27.

Here are the area roads under consideration:

York County

Two of the longer stretches up for repair run almost parallel in Fort Mill. At almost two miles, a run of U.S. 21 Bypass from Sutton Road to S.C. 160 makes the rehab list. So does just less than a mile of Sutton from Frances Circle to Wimbleton Woods Drive. The other nine York County projects fall on the opposite side of the Catawba River.

Rock Hill has several of them. The lone road rehab project involves 1.34 miles of Cherry Road from Deas Street to Plaza Boulevard. Reconstruction work includes more than a mile of Allison Circle off of Hands Mill Highway, more than half a mile each at Rosewood Drive off Celanese Road and Porter Road from Oak Pond to Hawkfield roads.

Projects at less than half a mile in Rock Hill include reconstruction of Flint Street from Porter to Albright Road, Poag Street from Crawford Road to its dead end, Cornelius Street from Poag to Pinkney Street, and Montana Drive from Springsteen Road to South Anderson Road.

The only project west of Rock Hill is a 1.44-mile rehab of U.S. 321 from Green Street to West Liberty Street in York. In all, York County has 9.51 miles of road on the list.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County adds another 13 reconstruction projects to the list. The 13.22 total road miles range from a more than four-mile job south of Lancaster to five projects at less than a quarter mile each.

That longest stretch is Douglas Road from Great Falls Highway to McIllwain Road. Following it is Rocky River Road southeast of Lancaster, from Manly Hammond to Flat Creek roads, at 3.56 miles. Only Gold Mine Highway from Tom Gregory Road to S.C. 265 also comes in at more than a mile.

Apart from close to mile of Blackwell Drive from North Ashe Street to Gold Mine in Kershaw, the remaining projects come from Lancaster. Indian Land and Van Wyck don’t have any.

Projects in and around Lancaster include Dahlia Lane from Cimmeron to Taxahaw roads, Belk Street at Chesterfield Avenue, Theatt Street from Belt to Faile Street, Wylie Street from Woodland Drive to Gillsbrook Road, Pine Street from Woodland to West Meeting Street, West Brooklyn Avenue from Williams Estate Drive to Springdell Road, Washington Street from Mahaffey Line Drive to Memorial Park Road, and Usher Road from Mahaffey Line to Memorial Park.

Chester County

Chester County spreads its 9.06 miles across 14 projects. The three largest are reconstructions, all at more than two miles, east of I-77.

Ernandez Road, from Wylies Mill to Edgeland roads between Richburg and Lando, is the longest. Then comes Catawba River Road from Hawthorne to Fincher roads heading north from Fort Lawn, and Canal Road from Catawba River Road to Landsford Road heading toward Landsford Canal State Park.

Smaller projects fall mainly in Chester. Nine of them connect most of the roads between Lancaster, Saluda and Cemetery streets. Involved roads are Loomis, Marquis, Bailey, Lincoln, Dwell, Collins, Crosby, Oak and Carr streets. Separate work involves Campbell Road from Old York Road to a dead end.

Almost half a mile of Tanglewood Lane and Arrowood Road work crosses the line info Fairfield County, as does work on School Road just off Blackstock Road. Other work falls just outside Chester County to the west, in Union County at Lockhart.

Want to comment?

Anyone wanting to offer public comment can mail a letter to Ms. Viola Covington, 955 Park St., P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202, or use the online contact form at scdot.org.