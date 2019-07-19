‘Endless beauty’: Sunflower fields in bloom in York County. Here’s where to see them.

Fields of sunflowers in bloom in York County Acres of sunflowers are in bloom at the Draper Wildlife Management area near Brattonsville in McConnells, York County. The sunflowers, that were planted in April, take up nearly 20 acres and have become a tourist attraction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Acres of sunflowers are in bloom at the Draper Wildlife Management area near Brattonsville in McConnells, York County. The sunflowers, that were planted in April, take up nearly 20 acres and have become a tourist attraction.

There’s still time to see acres of sunflowers in bloom in York County.

The Draper Wildlife Management Area near Brattonsville has fields of flowers attracting visitors from around the region each year.

The wildlife area sits on 806 acres, with about 20 acres dedicated to the sunflowers. The flowers are planted in April and bloom in early to mid-July.

“It’s been a very popular place in York County,” said Greg Lucas, spokesperson for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dozens of visitors have posted photos on the Draper Facebook page.

“Just a short nature walk to find these lovely views and be among the seemingly endless beauty of them,” said Tawnya Pedro.

Seeing the floral display was “an opportunity I’ll never forget,” Tom Slack said on Draper’s Facebook page.

“Thankful that living in Charlotte and Fort Mill affords as so many unique opportunities,” he said.

Draper Wildlife Management Area is at 1080 Brattonsville Road in McConnells.