Cooler temperatures are on the way for York County. Here’s what else is coming.

Children left in hot cars: ‘This could happen to anyone’ South Carolina led the nation in 2018 with six children dying in hot cars. Parents often feel shame, but experts say it could happen to anyone. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina led the nation in 2018 with six children dying in hot cars. Parents often feel shame, but experts say it could happen to anyone.

A heat wave that has baked the York County area for nearly two weeks is about to end.

A change in the weather pattern across the eastern United States will allow a cold front to sweep through the region, bringing several days of cooler weather, forecasters say.

A final day of heat and humidity Monday will be followed by an outbreak of showers and thunderstorms from Monday night into Tuesday evening. That, in turn, will set the stage for the cooler conditions.

“It still looks like we’re set for an unusual July frontal passage on Tuesday,” says Pat Moore of the National Weather Service office in Greer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Moore said showers and thunderstorms will spread from the North Carolina mountains into the foothills and then the Piedmont later Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday evening in the Rock Hill area, but forecasters say precipitation is more likely overnight and Tuesday.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times Tuesday, Moore says.

Partial clearing is predicted Tuesday night. And then comes Wednesday.

“Wednesday looks like that rare day in July that reminds us that summer will not last forever,” Moore says.

Under sunny skies, highs are expected to reach the low 80s. And humidity levels will be unusually low for mid-summer, Moore says. The low humidity also will allow overnight temperatures to fall well below average.

“We might actually get away with being able to open the windows Wednesday night,” Moore said, adding that lows Thursday morning will be in the mid 60s.

However, he adds, “It will not last.”

Sunshine and temperatures a few degrees below average are expected Thursday, but afternoon highs will return to average Friday and Saturday. By Saturday and Sunday, Moore says, humidity levels will be climbing back to higher levels usually seen in late July.





