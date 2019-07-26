A busy Fort Mill highway will close for nine months, maybe longer. Here’s where.

Fort Mill bridge replacement planned The bridge over Steele Creek on Old Nation Road in Fort Mill, South Carolina needs to be replaced. Construction will take 18 months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The bridge over Steele Creek on Old Nation Road in Fort Mill, South Carolina needs to be replaced. Construction will take 18 months.

A bridge replacement in Fort Mill will close a busy highway for nine months.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close U.S. 21 Business, Old Nation Road, at its bridge over Steele Creek on Aug. 26. An almost five-mile detour will be in place.

According to a recent release, that detour could remain for some time.

“The estimated duration of this project is nine months,” reads the notice. “This could change if utility conflicts or adverse weather conditions are encountered.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas is under contract to do the work for the transportation department.

The detour from S.C. 160, White Street, involves turning right on U.S. 21, right onto Springfield Parkway and right back onto U.S. 21.

“The U.S. 21 Business bridge over Steele Creek is classified as structurally deficient,” SCDOT project manager Berry Mattox told Fort Mill residents at a public meeting on the project in 2017. “Which basically means it just needs to be replaced at some point in the future. It’s not unsafe or anything for the motoring public.”

Mattox said it wasn’t any specific damage to the bridge warranting the replacement. It was general wear and time.

“It’s time has come,” he said.