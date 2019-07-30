A popular Rock Hill restaurant is closed. Here’s where you still can eat its food.

VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery ‘fantastic’ for York County restaurants Ever wanted to have a tasty meal delivered to your door, but your favorite restaurant doesn't deliver? Ezy-E's has an approach that promises to change the game. Co-operators Eric Hughes and Justin Page contract with local restaurants in Rock Hill Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wanted to have a tasty meal delivered to your door, but your favorite restaurant doesn't deliver? Ezy-E's has an approach that promises to change the game. Co-operators Eric Hughes and Justin Page contract with local restaurants in Rock Hill

Nishie G’s closed one of its two Rock Hill locations.

In a Facebook post the long-time Rock Hill restaurant posted its lease came up for the Mt. Gallant Road site. After more than a decade in business, owners closed the location July 28.

The Nishie G’s location on India Hook Road will remain open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant serves “Southern food with a Greek flair,” according to the website.

Owners expressed gratitude and thanked customers for the long run for the Rock Hill eatery.

Close to 100 customers commented on the post, expressing sadness with the closing but are grateful another location remains open. Many posted they’d like to see a second location re-open somewhere in the area. In response to those posts, the restaurant commented the India Hook location will have the same menu favorites and staff members customers know from the Mt. Gallant site.

According to a restaurant Facebook post a day after closing, someone stole letters from the restaurant marquee multiple times. Signs also were removed about the restaurant closing. Anyone with information is asked to call the restaurant at 803-366-4733, or Rock Hill police.