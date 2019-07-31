Local

Car upside down on SC 5 in York County east of Rock Hill; road blocked, police say

York County, SC

A crash on a busy York County highway near Interstate 77 that left one car upside down has the road blocked during the morning commute, troopers said.

The incident happened a few minutes after 8 a.m. on SC. 5 east of Rock Hill near the intersection of Cureton Ferry Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website.

The road, east of I-77 near Exit 77 that provides access to the highway for Charlotte-bound commuters, remains blocked, troopers said.

It is unclear when the S.C. 5 will re-open. Emergency officials remain on the scene.

Injuries have been reported in the collision, troopers said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

