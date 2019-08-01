2 girls hurt, one sent to burn center, after Chester County house fire, officials say

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Two Chester County girls were hurt in a house fire that started in the kitchen Wednesday, officials said.

The names and ages of the girls burned in the Crows Nest Drive blaze in Edgemoor, south of the York County line, have not been released. One girl was airlifted by helicopter to a burn center in Winston-Salem, N.C., officials said. The other girl had smoke inhalation, officials said.

A grease fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and spread into the home to the attic, said Eddie Murphy, chief of the Lando Fire Department and director of Chester County Emergency Management.

“It was really hot and rolling when we got there,” Murphy said. “We believe the fire started with cooking in the kitchen.”

Both of the girls appear to be teens, Murphy said.

The home was severely damaged in the fire, Murphy said.

Richburg and Fort Lawn departments assisted Lando in fighting the fire and helping the two girls, fire officials said.

Officials with the Richburg Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that fighting the fire was difficult because temperatures were so hot in the late afternoon.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency needs, Murphy said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.