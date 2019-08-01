Woman shot in buttocks in Rock Hill, police say. Here’s why no charges were filed.

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

No charges are being filed after a Rock Hill woman was accidentally shot in the buttocks, police said.

Rock Hill Police Department officers responded to Piedmont Medical Center around 1 a.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim, according to a police report.

Police department officer and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found blood in the front seat of the car that had brought the victim to the hospital, according to the report.

“The investigation showed the shooting appeared to be accidental so no charges were sought,”said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The victim, a woman, told officers the shooting happened while she was in a car in the 1200 block of East Main Street, the report stated. The woman said she and another person had picked up a passenger, an acquaintance, who got in the back seat when the gun went off from the back, the report stated.

The victim told officers she does not believe the shooting was intentional and she did not want to prosecute, the report stated.