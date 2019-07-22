Man shot in Chester County drive-by shooting; suspect wanted, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in Chester County, deputies said.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the rural community of Edgemoor in eastern Chester County, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

The victim’s name and age were not released. The injuries to the victim were not expected to be life-threatening, Dorsey said.

The victim and another person were sitting in a car in a driveway on Culp Road when an SUV pulled up and a person inside started shooting, a sheriff’s office report stated. The victims described the weapon used as a rifle or machine gun, according to the report.

One of the victims told the deputies he returned fire at the shooter, deputies said.

Deputies have not released how many shots were fired in the barrage of gunfire.

A neighbor told deputies his home was damaged from the shooting, reports show.

The shooting is the latest in a number of violent crimes in Chester County that deputies and Chester Police Department officers are investigating.