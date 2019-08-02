Report ranks Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center ‘high performing’ in these areas

Rock Hill couple talk combined 60 years in medicine Ron and Deb Myers of Rock Hill have dedicated a combined 60 years to medicine. The Myers have each worked in the anesthesia department at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for more than 30 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron and Deb Myers of Rock Hill have dedicated a combined 60 years to medicine. The Myers have each worked in the anesthesia department at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for more than 30 years.

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill is high performing in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and heart failure care, according to a review by U.S. News & World Report.

In the 2019-’20 Procedure and Conditions ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide on nine procedures and conditions..

Hospitals receive ratings of “high performing,” “average” or “below average” in each procedure and condition, according to U.S. News & World Report. The ratings for procedures and conditions focus on Medicare patients.

“Earning a ‘High Performing’ rating from the U.S. News and World Report signifies that the care our patients receive for heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is well above the national average,” Mark Nosacka, chief executive officer of Piedmont Medical Center, said in a statement.

“The Piedmont Medical Center team is comprised of highly-skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals and we consider this recognition to be a great honor,” Nosacka said.

PMC received marks for having a specialized intensive-care unit for heart patients and using noninvasive breathing aids, according to U.S. News & World Report.

For COPD and heart failure care, PMC was rated high for the volume of nurses per patient and for the number of Medicare inpatients ages 65 and older who had the conditions or procedures in 2013-2017, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“Higher volume is associated with better outcomes,” reads the report.

Ratings also factor patient survival. PMC was rated poor for relative survival of patients with COPD or heart failure 30 days after hospitalization compared to other hospitals, according to U.S. News& World Report.

PMC also received a poor rating for how often patients go directly home rather than to another facility, according to the report.

“Recovery at home is preferred by most patients and families,” the report states.

Piedmont received an “average” overall rating for colon cancer surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report. PMC was rated “below average” for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery and heart bypass surgery.

“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News said in a statement. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”

Detailed rating information and a list of the 50 top-scoring hospitals in South Carolina is available on U.S. News & World Report’s website.

The Medical University of South Carolina ranks No. 1, The State newspaper in Columbia reported.