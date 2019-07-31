Is your child up-to date on vaccines? This York County event can help

MMR vaccine is safe, effective American Academy of Pediatrics says Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson—a pediatrician, mother and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics—offer some answers about the safety and efficacy of the MMR vaccine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson—a pediatrician, mother and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics—offer some answers about the safety and efficacy of the MMR vaccine.

As York County students prepare to return to school on Aug. 19, it’s time for parents to make sure their child’s vaccines are up to date.

Students in five-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade must have an up-to-date record of immunizations before returning to school, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC is hosting a walk-in event for school-related immunizations 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at Rock Hill Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., suite 307.

No appointment is necessary. Guardians should bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.

Insurance will be accepted. No one will be turned away because of an inability to pay, according to DHEC.

For more information, call Rock Hill Health Department at 803-909-7300.