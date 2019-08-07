3-month-old baby dies in Rock Hill; police, coroner investigation underway

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a baby has died.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called to a home on Chamberside Drive Wednesday morning shortly after 2 a.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis.

A 3-month-old child was unconscious and not breathing, Chavis said.

Rock Hill officers performed CPR until EMS arrived, Chavis said.

The child was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital where the child was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives with the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, along with York County Coroner’s Office officials.

An autopsy is pending, police said.

Rock Hill police issued a news release about the child’s death and the investigation later Wednesday morning.

Under South Carolina law, State Law Enforcement Division agents investigate all deaths of children under age 18 as part of a task force.

In York County, prosecutors, social services agents, coroner officials and law enforcement are also part of a child fatality team that looks at child deaths. That team was advised of the incident but so far has not been advised of any other information, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.