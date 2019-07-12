Infant boy found dead in Chester, coroner says; police called to investigate

A baby boy was found dead in Chester Friday morning, officials said.

The infant child, believed to be four to five months old, was pronounced dead around 8 a.m., said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The child was found at home on Deaver Street in Chester, Tinker said.

The Chester Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division, and the coroner’s office are all on scene investigating, Tinker said.

Under state law, SLED investigates all deaths of children under age 18 in South Carolina.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.