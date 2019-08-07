‘They understand the vision’: Major Indian Land corporate site has its team together.

Indian Land SC YMCA breaks ground at CrossRidge A new YMCA in Indian Land SC is under construction. It's in the CrossRidge development. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new YMCA in Indian Land SC is under construction. It's in the CrossRidge development.

The team is together for a top tier office complex in fast-growing Indian Land.

On May 31, CrossRidge celebrated groundbreaking of a new YMCA site at the 170-acre development on U.S. 521, just east of Dobys Bridge Road in Indian Land. Ben Cerullo, CrossRidge COO, announced that day a coming 75,000-square-foot Class A office building.

On Aug. 2, Cerullo’s group signed design firm Perkins Eastman and contractor Edifice for the project.

“This announcement is an important step in the full development of CrossRidge Center,” Cerullo said. “Over the past two years we have interviewed numerous property design, development and management companies.”

Cerullo calls Perkins Eastman and Edifice premier firms in their fields.

Perkins Eastman has 17 offices worldwide. Local work includes the 55,000-square-foot dining hall on the UNC Charlotte campus. Edifice built more than 3 million square feet of office and corporate space in the Charlotte metro the past three years.

Raleigh Cline, associate principal with Perkins Eastman, said the design for the new CrossRidge site will combine building, landscape and site development to create a vision for the area.

“The Charlotte office of Perkins Eastman is excited to partner with CrossRidge Development on this important next step of the realization of CrossRidge Center,” Cline said. “Our office building design will complement the existing architectural aesthetic and maximize on the magnificent natural beauty of the site to establish CrossRidge as a Class A office park destination.”

Edifice senior vice president Bryan Knupp said his group is ready to make it happen.

“The Cerullos have a dynamic vision for the balance of an already beautiful property south of Charlotte,” Knupp said. “Edifice is honored to be part of the team that will bring this vision to reality.”

Plans are to break ground early next year, and open late next year.

The larger CrossRidge project will include an almost four-acre hotel site, 41 acres of office or commercial space, 15 acres of apartments, 15 acres of apartments and about 10 more acres of U.S. 521 frontage for commercial development. The 16-acre YMCA site should open in summer 2020.

County and business leaders lauded the project at the spring groundbreaking. They spoke of a project set to add major corporate business to an area already growing at seldom seen rates. They also spoke of a vision for CrossRidge being nicer than it has to be.

“I’m a developer,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said at the groundbreaking. “And what they have created here is the quality that will attract so many other businesses. I mean, who wouldn’t like to be here?”

Cerullo said he is confident the firms signed on for the new building will see and meet the same vision.

“Both of these firms possess an unprecedented level of expertise, credibility and passion,” Cerullo said. “They understand our vision to create a high-end live/work/play environment currently missing from the Lancaster County panhandle.”