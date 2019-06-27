More than 2,100 new Lancaster County homes and apartments planned. That’s just July.

More than 2,000 homes and apartments set for Lancaster County SC Lancaster County and Indian Land could see more than 2,000 homes and apartments. Roselyn joins commercial land on U.S. 521. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lancaster County and Indian Land could see more than 2,000 homes and apartments. Roselyn joins commercial land on U.S. 521.

Lancaster County has an area-defining project on the table. It’s decision time, again.

Plans are submitted for the almost 1,400-acre Roselyn subdivision. So are separate plans north of it for commercial development on 45 acres.

Combined, the projects would add 2,116 new homes and apartments on U.S. 521. Both head to the county planning commission for approval July 16.

Roselyn is the biggest new residential project in Lancaster County or anywhere else nearby. Last summer Warren Norman Co. ownership rezoned the site west of U.S. 521, between intersections West North Corner and Shiloh Unity roads. The site is south of Andrew Jackson State Park.

Roselyn is part of a combined 1,800 acres Lennar Carolinas, including property on Henry Harris Road north of Jim Wilson Road and future development land beside Roselyn.

Plans submitted to the county show 1,850 homes planned at Roselyn. That’s about half as many new residences as there are in all of Lancaster now.

Lots would be about 7,500 to more than 10,000 square feet. The project has almost 760 acres of open space, about twice the requirement. Conservation areas, which include wetlands and streams, make up about 128 acres.

The site plan shows a possible public park and main connections off U.S. 521 with about a dozen possible connections to existing or future roads. Old Hickory and Waxhaw Village roads are access points.

Plans also show a sewer force main tied into the Lancaster plant, a pump station and multiple water line tie-ins. Fort Mill-based ESP Associates is handling the engineering work.

The other project nearby adds more. At U.S. 521 and Shelley Mullis Road, New York-based The Widewaters Group plans a mixed-use development. The site plan shows five apartment buildings with 266 units. None of the apartments front the main highway.





Instead, there are commercial properties starting at the Shelley Mullis intersection toward Murphy Drive. Three parcels combine for about 12 acres. Another 33-acre parcel sits off oark Commons Avenue, a private road off Shelley Mullis to parallel U.S. 521. The larger parcel wraps around the apartments.

The site plan doesn’t show specific buildings. It appears to show a pool or amenity area between the apartment buildings. Open space for the project is 4.5 acres, right at 10% of the total area. The plan shows three entrances off U.S. 521. Along with the traffic light already at Shelley Mullis and U.S. 521, a new light is proposed at the center of the project.

The commercial site sits in the heart of Indian Land, near schools and Sun City, Promenade at Carolina Reserve and restaurants.

The official planning commission agenda hasn’t been published for the July meeting. At the group’s June meeting, plans for another 500 homes in Indian Land came up for review. Close to 400 were Lennar construction.



