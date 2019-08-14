Fort Mill is cutting the list of items it will recycle. What residents need to know.

Recycling tips. Find out three common recycling mistakes and 3 uncommonly recycled items. Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some recycling dos and dont's to help you and our planet.

Fort Mill is changing what the town will take for recycling, and many folks aren’t happy about it.

The change in Fort Mill means no more glass. Only #1 and #2 marked plastics in jug, jar or bottle shapes will be taken. All recyclables have to be rinsed clean.

Waste Pro USA will start collecting recycling for the town Sept. 1. The Florida-based company will take recyclables to the new York County processing facility.

Plastic bags, greasy pizza boxes —anything with food residue — Stryofoam and other materials won’t be allowed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The town posted the change on its Facebook page Tuesday. Feedback, largely, wasn’t positive

Many people asked if they’d get a discount or could discontinue town trash and recycling services if they’d have to haul glass and other materials themselves to a York County convenience center where they’re still accepted as sorted recycling. At least one person noted the rinsing seemed odd, given the town just asked its residents to begin water conservation.

Others noted how many fewer items they believe will be recycled due to the change.

“I will continue to recycle,” wrote Brittany Coleman in response to the town post, “but I know a lot of people that won’t bother with these type of regulations.”

According to the town post, it’s important residents adapt to the changes and not throw out unaccepted items. Prohibited or dirty items in the recycling could cause the entire truckload to be rejected at the recycling site. It then would go straight to a landfill, which would cost the town more.

Fort Mill isn’t the first community to deal with recycling changes. A year ago the Herald reported communities like Rock Hill and others in the area had some of their recycling sent to landfills. Companies that accept the material saw drastic changes in the market for it. Companies stopped taking glass and and other item, particularly unsorted since the markets for some sorted material was better.

Tega Cay went through changes similar to what Fort Mill is doing now. Residents there also were upset with many of the new restrictions. Eventually Tega Cay and York County reached an agreement where many but not all of the items city residents were used to recycling, could be accepted again.

York County Council members mentioned Fort Mill, in discussing that spring agreement with Tega Cay, as a possible partner for recycling. County leaders said then they are willing to work with towns and cities, as long as those municipalities pay their fair share of the cost to recycle.

Chairman Michael Johnson, who represents parts of Fort Mill and Tega Cay, said then no one is making money on recycling anymore.

“That ship sailed,” Johnson said. “This is a money-loser. We’re losing money on it. Tega Cay’s losing money on it. Rock Hill, probably losing money on it. I don’t know exactly. I know Fort Mill is losing money.”

Some comments on the town post recognized the role of changing markets for recycling. Some encouraged other residents not to dwell solely on the negatives, but to recycle what they still can.

“We have to do our part and support our cities and county,” wrote Kelly Munsee.

The town is working to provide more information on the changes prior to implementing them Sept. 1.

Check back for more.