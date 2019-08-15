‘The perfect location’: $10M plan, 210 new jobs breathe life into Lancaster Co. site.

Lancaster County SC company moves into Duracell building Adornus Cabinetry is moving into the former Duracell building in Lancaster, SC. Adornus will create more than 200 new jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adornus Cabinetry is moving into the former Duracell building in Lancaster, SC. Adornus will create more than 200 new jobs.

A kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanity manufacturer is making its home in Lancaster County.

Adornus Cabinetry announced plans Thursday to set up a manufacturing site at 1551 S.C. 9 Bypass. It’s the former Duracell site, once an employer of several hundred people. The Adornus move marks a $10 million investment set to create 210 jobs.

“One of our primary goals is to find quality companies for the few buildings we have available,” said Jamie Gilbert, director of the county economic development department. “Adornus Cabinetry checks that box and more as they bring new life to the former Duracell building.”

The South Carolina Department of Commerce at one point had the 25-acre site listed for sale at $5.2 million. The 1976 construction was expanded several times, most recently in 2015. It’s up to almost 350,000 square feet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our state’s manufacturing sector continues to be a real wealth and job creator,” said Bobby Hitt, state commerce secretary. “When companies like Adornus Cabinetry invest and create jobs in our state, it’s further testament that South Carolina is ‘just right’ for business.”

Adornus CEO Jorge Mejias said his company is glad to be Lancaster County’s newest corporate citizen.

“South Carolina provided the perfect location and business environment for our high-quality cabinetry operations,” Mejias said.

The company creates luxury cabinetry with high-quality, all-wood construction. Products are sold through authorized dealers, retail showrooms and building professionals.

“Adornus Cabinetry will bring modern manufacturing techniques and processes together with old school values of fair pay for hard work,” said Mayor Alston DeVenny.

The company should be up and running in the new site by November. Applicants can apply at adornus.com.