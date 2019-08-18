Here’s who Rock Hill has running to lead the city for the next four years.

How to cast your vote using South Carolina’s voting machines Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use.

Names are in the hat, as Rock Hill readies to choose half the people who’ll lead the city into the next four years.

Candidate filing closed at 5 p.m. Friday for the Oct. 15 Rock Hill City Council elections.

At that time the state election site showed five listed candidates. It’s possible a late filing may not yet appear, but typically the list shown at the end of filing is the final one.

Rock Hill will elect three council members this fall. Wards 1, 2 and 3 come due this year. Councilwoman Sandra Oborokumo won’t run again in Ward 1. Incumbents Kathy Pender and Kevin Sutton will respectively run again for Wards 2 and 3.

Pender will face challenger Keith Dyer. Sutton will run, barring a late any addition, unopposed.

Newcomers Derrick Lindsay and Antonio Mickel will contend for Oborokumo’s seat. A third candidate filed, but since withdrew.

Ward 1 covers much of the Main Street corridor west of downtown. It includes Main’s intersections with Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard. It starts with the western park of Winthrop University — the school sits in three different wards — and runs west along McConnells Highway, south just past the downtown rail line.

Ward 2 includes chunks of the Celanese and Cherry roads corridors. It reaches as far north as Mt. Gallant Road near its India Hook Road intersection. The district stretches south to Cherry’s intersection with Charlotte Avenue. It’s bound, generally, by Cherry, India Hook and Mt. Gallant.

Ward 3 is the widest area up for election. It runs as far west as Winthrop, and east all the way to the Catawba River. It includes a long stretch of I-77 just south of property where the Carolina Panthers plan to put a new practice facility. Ward 3 includes most of Dave Lyle Boulevard and the Galleria Mall.

Rock Hill holds the first of several elections in York County this fall. There are 35 mayor or council seats up for vote in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, York, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Sharon and Smyrna. All those elections happen Nov. 5. Filing is ongoing now, most of those filing periods running through Sept. 6.

Sharon also held a vote this spring, picking Thomas Childers in a special election for town council there.

For more details on upcoming elections, visit the county voter registration site a yorkcountygov.com.