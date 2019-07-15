Rock Hill City Council seats up for election. Candidate filing opens this week

Absentee voting for Rock Hill’s mayor and city council seats in Ward 4, 5 and 6 is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday until Oct. 16 at the Office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County at 13 S. Congress St., York.

Candidate filing for Rock Hill City Council opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The city of Rock Hill wards 1, 2 and 3 are up for election this year. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 16.





Candidates interested in filing for office must file in person with the York County Office of Voter Registration and Elections at the Government Center in York. The filing fee is $346.48 by check or money order.





Anyone wishing to file for office must be registered to vote in the ward and a city resident.





Elections are Oct. 15 for registered voters living in Rock Hill city wards 1, 2 or 3.





Beth Covington, spokesperson for the elections office, said South Carolina doesn’t provide education materials for voters.





“Other states may send out an unbiased, nonpartisan information sheet on candidates,” Covington said. “South Carolina doesn’t do that. So, it’s just a matter of finding the information on candidates themselves and trying to discern which one best aligns with what they want in a councilperson.”





Voters need to be registered 30 days before election day, Covington said. Voters also may request an absentee ballot for this election.





Sandra Oborokumo currently holds office in ward 1. Oborokumo, a Rock Hill native, worked in Washington, D.C., for the federal government and later retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She works as assistant secretary for the NAACP Rock Hill chapter.





Kathy Pender holds office in ward 2. She has been on City Council since 2004 and is on the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Transportation Policy Committee. She also is on the board of the Housing Development Corporation. In July, she was elected to the South Carolina Municipal Association Board. Pender told The Herald she will file for reelection.





Kevin Sutton, elected to City Council at age 23, is serving his seventh term as ward 3 council member. Sutton is a member of the Boards and Commissions Appointments Committee and Court Review Board. Sutton told The Herald he plans to file for reelection.





All other municipalities in York County have elections on Nov. 5. Filing opens at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 and closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 for:





Clover — Mayor and six council seats are up for election. Filing fee for mayor is $60 and for council is $45.

Fort Mill — Mayor and council seats 2, 4 and at large. Filing fee is $100 for unopposed positions and $50 for opposed.

Hickory Grove — Mayor and four council seats are up for election.

McConnells — Mayor and four council seats are up for election.

Tega Cay — Two council seats are up for election. Filing fee is $25.





York — Mayor and council seats 2, 3, 4 are up for election. Filing fee for mayor is $100 and for council is $50.

The town of Sharon files by petition. Mayor and four council seats are up for election. Packets are available at Sharon Town Hall and the Voter Registration and Elections Office of York County. Petitions must be submitted to the voter registration office by noon Aug. 22.



