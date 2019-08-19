Elderly York woman, grandson hit with hammer in home invasion attack, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An elderly York woman and her grandson were beaten with a hammer in a home invasion Sunday, police said.

Officers arrested Joseph Allen McBride, 41, in connection with the attack. McBride went to at least two other homes in a mobile home park on Westgate Lane off Hall Street, said Lt. Billy Mumaw of the York Police Department.

McBride is charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of assault and battery, according to police and jail records. First degree burglary carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison if convicted under South Carolina law.

McBride was arrested after police were able to use surveillance photos from a nearby gas station to identify him. Several people gave police a description, Mumaw said.

The incident started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The 74-year-old woman and her grandson were asleep when McBride smashed through their front door, Mumaw said. McBride, armed with a hammer, hit the 21-year-old grandson and the woman, Mumaw said.

The woman required several staples in her head and is beng checked at a hospital for other injuries, Mumaw said.

McBride is alleged to have fled the scene and ran to at least two other nearby homes, according to police. In another house McBride went inside and confronted a couple who had been sleeping, Mumaw said. That couple was not hurt.

Calls to 911 were placed by victims and witnesses, police said. Several York officers canvassed the area before finding McBride hiding in nearby woods, police said.

Other charges are pending, Mumaw said.

McBride was denied bond after his arrest and remains in custody at the York County jail.