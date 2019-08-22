Need a haircut? Here’s how to get one for free in York County

Clover and Lake Wylie SC groups to help community in need Clover Area Assistance Center and Clover Cares groups help the needy. A Winthrop University study is helping refine what they do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clover Area Assistance Center and Clover Cares groups help the needy. A Winthrop University study is helping refine what they do.

York County area families are getting help looking their best.

Clover Area Assistance Center volunteers are offering free haircuts from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover.

“Whenever we get a chance, we like to give free haircuts for men, women and children in our local community,” said CAAC Executive Director Karen van Vierssen. “Transportation is a huge issue for many people, as well as the cost. We’re happy to be able to offer this service.”

Haircuts are provided by Lakeside Barbers of Lake Wylie, according to the center.

Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Residents also can get free haircuts from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 at the church, according to the center.

For more information, call the center at 803-222-4837.

Another free service started earlier this month.

Ripe 4 Life Ministries in Clover also is helping families in need. The ministry hosts free laundry days from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Washateria laundromat, 825 Bethel St.

