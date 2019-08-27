A Fort Mill company is cutting 150 jobs. Here’s why the owners say it should happen.

Laid off? Here are 8 things to do before you leave Getting laid off can be shocking and confusing. Here are some tips to help you bounce back after receiving the news. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Getting laid off can be shocking and confusing. Here are some tips to help you bounce back after receiving the news.

A Fort Mill healthcare company is losing a shift-worth of jobs.

Ohio-based Cardinal Health decided its Fort Mill location will no longer have a second shift.

“As a global healthcare company, we must continually adapt our business to meet the changing needs of our customers and the industry,” said company spokesperson Erica Lewis. “This includes finding ways to work more efficiently and streamline our operations to create better alignment and cost savings for our customers.”

Cardinal Health provides medical products and services to pharmacies, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“After a thorough review of our operations, we are making some adjustments to our operations at the Fort Mill site that include expanding first shift operations and no longer operating a second shift to better match our new production needs,” Lewis said. “This change impacts approximately 150 jobs.”

Lewis said the change is difficult, but best for the long-term health of the company.

“Full-time employees will receive a generous severance package based on years of employment including outplacement services,” she said. “While difficult, these changes help the company operate more efficiently, better serve our customers and be better positioned for long-term growth.”

Earlier this month the Ohio company released financial data showing a 6% increase in both the fourth quarter 2019 fiscal year and the entire 2019 fiscal year. The annual revenue figure is $145.5 billion.

“We delivered on our overall commitments and made significant strides on key initiatives that position us for growth in an evolving healthcare environment,” company CEO Mike Kaufmann said in an early August statement. “While we still have work to do, we look forward to building on this foundation in the coming year and continuing to enhance the value we provide to our customers and their patients.”