Local

Got questions about Panthers project, Knowledge Park? Get answers at Rock Hill event

Rock Hill SC neighbors react to potential Carolina Panthers move

Rock Hill SC neighbors react to the possibility of the Carolina Panthers moving the team practice site to South Carolina. Residents and businesses say the move would be positive. By
Up Next
Rock Hill SC neighbors react to the possibility of the Carolina Panthers moving the team practice site to South Carolina. Residents and businesses say the move would be positive. By
ROCK HILL, SC

Rock Hill City Council members and Mayor John Gettys will hold three public forums in September.

The public is invited to talk about multiple topics, including a public safety, road projects, My Ride transit, Knowledge Park development, Carolina Panthers headquarters project and the Sports and Event Center.

The first forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Indian Hook Road.

The next forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Flint Hill Street.

The final forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center on Edgemont Avenue.

Covered topics will be similar at all meetings.

At a joint Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation and Rock Hill City Council meeting Tuesday, Knowledge Park development groups presented nine key strategies to develop the area and new amenities including a pedestrian bridge over the railroad.

By

My Ride begins a free electric bus system in Rock Hill South Carolina. It will have four routes.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  