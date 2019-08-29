Local
Got questions about Panthers project, Knowledge Park? Get answers at Rock Hill event
Rock Hill City Council members and Mayor John Gettys will hold three public forums in September.
The public is invited to talk about multiple topics, including a public safety, road projects, My Ride transit, Knowledge Park development, Carolina Panthers headquarters project and the Sports and Event Center.
The first forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Indian Hook Road.
The next forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Flint Hill Street.
The final forum is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center on Edgemont Avenue.
Covered topics will be similar at all meetings.
