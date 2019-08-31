Chester County deputy seriously injured after crash with tree truck, sheriff says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A Chester County deputy was serious injuries after an on-duty crash with a tree truck Saturday, officials said.

Deputy Chris Fowler has a broken leg and other injuries, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

“Deputy Fowler is a fine officer and a father of three triplet little girls, and we are praying for his complete recovery,” Dorsey said.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on S.C. 9 near Interstate 77, according to Dorsey and Richburg Fire/Rescue Department officials.

Fowler was headed east on the highway when the truck was turning onto southbound I-77, Dorsey said.

Fowler had to be extricated from the sheriff’s office patrol car by emergency responders, said Dorsey and T. Melton of the fire department. He was airlifted by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Fowler is in stable condition, Dorsey said.

“I was able to visit with Deputy Fowler at the hospital and we are all hoping that he can make a full recovery,” Dorsey said. “We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers for Deputy Fowler and his family.”

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure but was not believed to have serious injuries, Dorsey said.

In addition to the Richburg volunteers, volunteers from the Lando and Lewis Turnout fire departments, Chester Rescue, and Chester County EMS also responded and assisted.

Richburg volunteers said it was difficult handling such a severe crash involving extrication from a patrol car that has extra safety features. Many volunteers know Fowler, volunteers said on Facebook.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is handling an ongoing investigating of the crash, Dorsey said. The driver of the truck was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way, Dorsey said.