Two dead, two teens injured in Lancaster County crash, police say
Two people were killed and two teen passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday near Lancaster, officials said.
The wreck happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. 521 Charlotte Highway near Rebound Road, Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol said.
A 2005 Honda was traveling south on Charlotte Highway, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Hovis said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be mechanically extracted. The driver and a passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Hovis said.
A 17-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be mechanically extracted and was transported by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Hovis said.
A third passenger, also 17, was not wearing a seat belt and was transported by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, Hovis said.
The crash remains under investigation.
