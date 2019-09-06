Chester child died in 2017 beating. Rock Hill father guilty. How much prison time?

Prosecutor says Chester girl was beaten by dad, ‘died a painful death’ A 2-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father. Prosecutors said she could have survived. Darryl Quantravis Wilson, has been in jail without bond since February, after his daughter died at a Chester hospital in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 2-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father. Prosecutors said she could have survived. Darryl Quantravis Wilson, has been in jail without bond since February, after his daughter died at a Chester hospital in 2017.

A Chester father will spend 40 years in a South Carolina prison after a jury found him guilty in the 2017 beating death of his daughter.

Darryl Quantravis Wilson, 30, was convicted of homicide by child abuse after the death of his daughter on Halloween 2017.

The trial in Chester County started Tuesday and ran through Friday. Wilson, through is lawyer Jim Boyd, claimed in the trial that he was not guilty.

Wilson did not testify in his own defense during the trial.

Khloe Simone Adams, 2, died from blunt force trauma after blows to her chest and abdomen, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively said. Wilson called 911 but officials said it was too late after the child had been beaten.

Lively said the evidence showed Wilson gave severe blows to her body, resulting in her death.

“Children are the most vulnerable members of our society and as parents we should always protect them, Lively said. “This did not happen for Khloe. This is when the state of South Carolina steps in to make sure that there was justice for Khloe and the rest of her family.”

Lively and Kaitlyn Easler prosecuted the case after an investigation done mainly by the State Law Enforcement Division child fatality task force, headed by Lt. Trista Baird and agent Will Thrasher.

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman said his office will always give the highest priority to cases involving injuries or death of children.

“I am proud of our team and its commitment to the children of this community,” Newman said.

A conviction for homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Judge Brian Gibbons said in court that the law gives judge’s discretion in sentencing, and he determined that 40 years was appropriate.

Wilson has 10 days to appeal.