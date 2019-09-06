‘Forever my baby’: Family gathers for vigil of teen killed in Lancaster crash

Vigil held for one of two South Pointe students killed in car accident Family and friends held a vigil in Fountain Park in Rock Hill for La’Quyan Rambert, 17, one of two teens killed in a Lancaster car crash. Two other teen passengers were injured in the wreck. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family and friends held a vigil in Fountain Park in Rock Hill for La’Quyan Rambert, 17, one of two teens killed in a Lancaster car crash. Two other teen passengers were injured in the wreck.

Luvetta Legette rocked back and forth in her chair. She held her hand over her mouth and cried -- shaking. Her son, La’Quyan Rambert, 17, died last week in a single-car accident.

She was surrounded by about a hundred friends and family members who came to her son’s vigil Thursday night in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park.

Legette wore a dark blue shirt, with her favorite picture of her son printed on it. The words “My Heartbeat” were above the picture. Deborah Massey, Legette’s cousin, hugged Legette from behind and cried with her.

Almost everyone at the vigil wore a dark blue shirt decorated with a picture of Rambert.

“When people were speaking and singing, it really touched my heart,” Legette said. “And I really felt like Quyan was here with me at the time. And he was just telling me, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”

The crash, which happened on U.S. 521 Charlotte Highway near Rebound Road in Lancaster County, killed two minors. Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said Sunday she would not release the identities of the minors.

Family members confirmed Rambert died in the crash. The car in the crash belonged to Rambert, Legette said.

The Herald could not get official confirmation to identify the other teen who died in the crash.

Two other teen passengers, both 17, were injured in the crash and transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte, Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol said. Rock Hill schools spokesperson Mychal Frost said the four teens were students at South Pointe High School.

Thursday evening, friends, teachers and family — all in blue and white — gathered around the stage to sing and share their favorite memories of Rambert. One of Rambert’s ninth grade teachers said Rambert, a senior, stopped by her classroom every day since his freshman year to visit her. She said he always had a smile.

“It showed me that my son impacted a lot of people,” Legette said. “Although I felt like his time was cut short, he served his purpose.”

Cassandra Vance, Rambert’s cousin, told the crowd that Rambert loved being around his family and her last memory with him showed that. She said the last time she saw him, Rambert came by her house before work and asked her to make him a hot dog.

“He said, ‘I’m about to go to work and I just want to get a hot dog before I go,’” Vance said.

The crowd laughed. She paused to catch her breath from crying.

“I will always remember that because those were the last words that he spoke to me,” she said. “He is always going to be in my heart.”

And as much as Rambert loved being around family, Kimberly Rambert King, Rambert’s aunt, said he loved helping others.

“He never met a stranger,” his aunt said. “He was always willing to help someone. That was my baby since day one. And he will forever be my baby. He will forever be here in our hearts and in our spirits. He may not be here in body. But he is here.”

After everyone spoke, the group let a few white and blue balloons float away. One balloon lingered in the sky.

“That was Quyan,” Legette said. “That balloon didn’t want to leave.”