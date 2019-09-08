Who wants to run your town? Here’s who might in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York, Clover.

See how voting will change in SC in 2020 South Carolina election officials debut new paper-based voting system. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina election officials debut new paper-based voting system.

The race is on in York County for dozens of candidates vying to lead cities and towns into the future.

Friday ended filing for seven municipalities.

Rock Hill already finished filing for its Oct. 15 city council elections. Candidates had until Friday for elected offices in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York, Clover, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Smyrna and Sharon.

Here’s who filed:

Fort Mill

Fort Mill will have a race for mayor, and for two of three council seats. Mayor Guynn Savage has a challenge from Bret McNabb, who made recent news as one of several parents opposing a new gas station near Doby’s Bridge Elementary School.

An at-large council seat has three candidates. Incumbent Lisa Cook will face former York County Council chair Mike Short and challenger Rick Hayes.

In Ward 4, incumbent Chris Moody faces challenger Marc DeJesus. Only Ward 2 won’t have a race, with incumbent Ronnie Helms running unopposed.

Fort Mill ended filing at noon Friday. Other municipalities have until 5 p.m.

Tega Cay

Tega Cay has two council seats open. As of mid-Friday five candidates filed. Joining incumbents Gus Matchunis and Ryan Richard are challengers Walt Krasinski, Carmen Wells and Tammy Lacher.

York

Mayor Eddie Lee faces a challenger in fellow council member Mike Fuesser in York. The Dist. 3 city council seat there has three candidates in Marvin Long, Ben Jones and Marion Ramsey. Stephanie Jarrett runs to take Fuesser’s former seat in Dist. 4, and incumbent Edward Brown filed to run again in Dist. 2.

Clover

Clover has 10 candidates for its full council election. Mayor Greg Holmes filed again for the same seat. Filing for six council seats are incumbents Todd Blanton, Wes Spurrier, Chris Farris and Debbie Williams along with challengers Ashley Pannell, Scott Shuler, Amy Nivens, Keon Barber and Raymond Bayly.

Smaller municipalities

In McConnells Agnes Love is running for mayor with Bill Nance, John Nelson, Bill Covington and Liz Christenberry running for town council.

Hickory Grove has Larry Earl running for mayor and Ollie Bankhead, Kyle Wyatt, Harry Good and Kevin Faulkner running for town council.

Smyrna sees Chris Faulkner running for mayor with Amy Myott, Robert Jackson and Robert Faulkner running for town council.

In Sharon, filing closed in August with Beverly Blair running for mayor and Herschel Brown, Jerry Bradham, Thomas Childers and Bob Barnette running for town council.