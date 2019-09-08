A busy Indian Land road is closing indefinitely. Here’s how to get around it.

A popular Indian Land cut-through will be closed indefinitely starting Wednesday.

Lancaster County officials announced Old Bailes Road will close to through traffic Sept. 11 while contractors work to repair a culvert badly damaged by erosion. Businesses and residents along Old Bailes still will have access. The county doesn’t know when the road will re-open.

“We will do our best to minimize any inconvenience to the public, and although the road will be closed indefinitely to through traffic, no driveways will be affected,” reads a notice from the county.

The closure will take place between 9485 and 9372 Old Bailes.

Old Bailes connects S.C. 160 and U.S. 521, bypassing the busy intersection of those two main highways via Possum Hollow Road. Old Bailes serves considerable traffic including the Keer America and Movement Mortgage sites, and residences at Bailes Ridge.