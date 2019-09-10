Local
Ready for a scare? SCarowinds haunted attraction opens Friday at park near Fort Mill
SCarowinds guests take on haunted maze
Ghouls, ghosts and monsters will take over Carowinds starting Friday.
SCarowinds, the annual Halloween event at the Carowinds theme park, opens at 7 p.m. Friday. Guests can walk through themed mazes and scare zones and interact with monsters.
Carowinds is on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Charlotte.
During SCarowinds, the park is transformed with decorations and more than 16 haunted attractions.
Themed areas include Fleet Street, Blood Yard, Age of Darkness, Dead Man’s Landing, Carnevil and Grave Walkers. Participants can listen to music from Blood Drums, enjoy a Bone Brigade jazz performance and have a final scare with Overlord’s Revenge.
On select days from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, Carowinds transforms into a fall festival for children. During the Great Pumpkin Fest, children can enjoy fall and Halloween activities, games, a corn maze, crafts and other activities.
SCarowinds was named one of the top 10 Best Theme Park Halloween Events by USA Today. SCarowinds placed eighth after residents voted for their favorite haunted attractions.
Others that made the list include Great Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando in Florida, and Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
Earlier this month, Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster was voted the Best Steel Coaster in the World by Golden Ticket Awards. The awards are calculated annually from an international poll by Amusement Today, according to Carowinds.
Carowinds is planning more additions for its 2020 season. The park will debut Boogie Board Racer, a new water slide racing attraction, and a nighttime festival.
For more information, visit carowinds.com.
