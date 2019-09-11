A $6.7 million concrete plant is coming to Chester. Here’s how many jobs it’ll bring.

US-China trade war is hurting South Carolina manufacturing industry U.S. Representative Ralph Norman and Ted Pitts, S.C. Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, talk about the trade war claiming SC jobs as manufacturer announces layoffs over tariffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Ralph Norman and Ted Pitts, S.C. Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, talk about the trade war claiming SC jobs as manufacturer announces layoffs over tariffs.

A new concrete manufacturer is coming to Chester County, and promising a $6.7 million investment and 60 new jobs.

Faddis Concrete Products will set up shop at 2794 Old Richburg Road in Richburg. The site should be up and running by the end of the year. It’s the sixth manufacturing facility for a company headquartered in Chester County, Pa.

“We pride ourselves in maintaining a small company, family feel,” said company president J. Robert Hess, Jr. “We look forward to engaging in our new Chester County community and opening our doors to prospective employees, suppliers and customers.”

The company creates precast concrete for highway construction. Products include noise wall posts, panels, safety barriers, retaining walls and bridge arches. The company started in 1989.

In a statement, Gov. Henry McMaster said the Faddis Concrete addition is the latest example of South Carolina leading the way in the global manufacturing industry. State commerce secretary Bobby Hitt said the state continues a trend of launching new manufacturing operations.

“Team South Carolina’s business-friendly climate, market access and quality infrastructure are growing the economy and creating jobs,” Hitt said.

Chester County has several large manufacturers, from tires to polymers to nanomaterials.

“The capital investment of $6.7 million in our community and creation of 60 jobs will make a difference for our citizens,” said Shane Stuart, county supervisor. “This announcement is proof that Chester County continues to be an excellent location for manufacturing and distribution operations needing proximity to domestic markets.”

Anyone interested in working at Faddis can visit the online careers page at faddis.com.