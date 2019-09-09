Another brewery. A cell tower. New home subdivisions. The latest plans in York County

York County SC plans include brewery, cell tower, warehouse York County SC development plans include a brewery, cell tower, warehouse and homes near Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County SC development plans include a brewery, cell tower, warehouse and homes near Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

Another brewery, a cell tower, warehouses and more homes fill up the latest round of discussion between York County property owners and county planners. Here are highlights of the latest options on the table:

▪ York County may get another brewery. The owners of almost 2 acres at 369 Hands Mill Highway, just northwest of Rock Hill, met with county planners Aug. 15. The site is between Hands Mill intersections at Winden and Green Valley roads, beside land owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Another brewery would add to a growing list in York County. Several breweries in the Rock Hill area and beyond opened in recent years, prompting tourism partners to create the YoCo Brew Trail. The partnerships highlights eight breweries, bottle shops or cideries in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ A new communication tower may be coming just outside of York. The 12-acre Edgefield Road property is just off Old Pinckney Road and Chester Highway. It’s right up against the southwestern city limit for York. Property owners met with county planners Aug. 8 to talk permitting.

Details on the tower weren’t given. It’s the second recent proposal for a tower, following one the county zoning board of appeals heard the same day. Verizon Wireless asked for a 170-foot cell tower at 373 Dot Faris Road in Catawba.

▪ The county planning commission will hear new details for 65 new homes near Clover Middle School when it meets Sept. 9. May Green Properties wants to put them on more than 130 acres. Shepherd Trace is approved already, but wants to realign Sage Pine Circle with a 50-foot buffer and add a new road, Barefoot Lane.

Shepherd Trace is at S.C. 55 and Shepherds Lane, just off Barrett Road, northwest of Clover.

▪ Another 41 homes could come just outside Rock Hill. Century Communities applied to rezone almost 18 acres on Rustlewood Way. Homes there would be at least 2,000 square feet and the project would have access off phase one of Rhyne Estates, under construction now.

The site up for development —phase two of the 61-home Rhyne Estates — has two homes and other buildings on it now, which would come down for the project.

▪ A big chunk of land north of Fort Mill could bring more warehouses. Owners of an almost 174-acre site at Gold Hill Road and U.S. 21 Bypass met with county planners Aug. 8 on permitting. The site already has a light industrial zoning.

The site stretches from Baxter Lane to its north, south to Gold Hill Road on either side of 40 acres of Fort Mill School District property. The site is across Gold Hill from the Forest Lakes subdivision.

▪ There’s discussion about using some or all of a church site as a school. The 1430 Gordon Road property is about halfway between Rock Hill and York. Eastview Baptist Church owns about 23 acres at the corner of Gordon and York Highway.

▪ Site changes are in discussion at 300 York Southern Road. Life Pointe Christian Church of Charlotte bought almost 12 acres there in 2017. The property is just outside town limits in Fort Mill. It’s near Carolina Orchards and All Nations Church property.