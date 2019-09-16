It was a popular Rock Hill restaurant site. Why it won’t be again, anytime soon.

Former Nishie G’s plans in for Rock Hill SC site The former Nishie G's site in Rock Hill South Carolina could become parking for Hertz Car Sales. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former Nishie G's site in Rock Hill South Carolina could become parking for Hertz Car Sales.

A long-time Rock Hill restaurant site won’t re-open as another restaurant, according to plans submitted to the city.

In July, Nishie G’s closed one of its two Rock Hill restaurants. The owners posted online their lease came up for the Mt. Gallant Road location and it wouldn’t be renewed. That decision closed a restaurant with more than a decade in business. The other Nishie G’s, near India Hook Road, remains open.

On Sept. 17, the city zoning board of appeals will hear a case on what’s next for the closed site. Hertz Car Sales applied with the board to expand its business onto the property. Hertz operates at the corner of Anderson and Mt. Gallant roads.

Hertz wants to use the former Nishie G’s parking lot at 706 Mt. Gallant Road for vehicle storage. Hertz wouldn’t use the former restaurant building, nor would anyone else while Hertz uses the lot, according to the lease Hertz has with the owner.

The Nishie G’s sign would be removed. In the application, Hertz notes the site is being used for parking.

The former restaurant site decision isn’t the only auto-themed decision awaiting the zoning board.

JT’s Kia of Rock Hill applied to store up to 100 vehicles at the nearby AMC movie theater. JT’s Kia at 840 N. Anderson Road would use the theater parking lot at 2150 Cherry Road for overflow parking. Vehicles wouldn’t be sold there. The theater would lease the spaces.

The problem is, the theater already doesn’t have the parking city rules require. AMC Rock Hill 7 has 336 spaces. City code calls for 394. The theater applied for a separate variance from the appeals board to allow the leased spaces.

The theater put together a parking analysis showing it needs only 103 spaces. Built in 1982 as a four-theater facility and expanded to seven screens in 1987, the city called for 315 spaces when it opened. If the same theater were built today, it would take 525 parking spaces for approval.

Another decision involves auto care. Express Oil Change applied for an exception to allow auto repair use for 4824 Old York Road. The site and another beside it were used as a dirt and mulch yard. The new uses would be oil and tire changes.

In yet another parking decision, the appeal board will decide on a plan to allow a law office at 511 Saluda St. The attorney who bought the former residence last year would need two decisions to set up shop. Businesses require more parking than residential, and he’d need more buffer between the office and other homes.