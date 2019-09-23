What can you get for $40 million? Here’s what Fort Mill properties had to offer.

Fort Mill SC land sales top $40 million through mid-September Through mid-September, Fort Mill SC land sales topped $40 million for the month. The largest is off Pleasant Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Through mid-September, Fort Mill SC land sales topped $40 million for the month. The largest is off Pleasant Road.

York County land records show more than $40 million in September sales just in the Fort Mill area, through mid-month. Most of the sales are in one large chunk in an industrial hotbed.

The biggest sale near the Britax Child Safety plant and headquarters.

On Sept. 17, New York City-based Charlotte Ind LL LLC bought more than 53 acres on Pleasant Road for $38.38 million. The Park Avenue company purchased the land from Pleasant Road York County LLC, based in Boca Raton, Fla. The property last sold in 2013 for $25 million.

The site is larger than just the Britax facility. It fronts Pleasant, where Greenway Industrial Drive dead ends into it. County records show the former farm site was sold and parceled into smaller pieces several times since at least the 1950s. At one point, there was a building used as an airplane hangar.

The more than $38 million sale site is near an almost 60-acre site at 160 Steele Point Drive that sold for almost $26 million in February, and a 5-acre site at 587 Greenway Industrial Drive that sold in April for more than $6.5 million.

Another September land sale involves a long-time Fort Mill business. The Culp Brothers building at the intersection of Spratt and White streets, near Main Street, housed a 1976 family business. The Culps ran Fort Mill’s first gas station on Main Street in 1911. They later opened a gas station, grocery and feed store site on Spratt before settling into the White Street location.

The two-parcel site downtown has USA Towing in the Culp Brothers building, a convenience store and a Little Caesars restaurant. The towing site includes the town police impound lot.

The death of Oscar Thornwell “Buddy” Culp three years ago brought change.

Scott Wells, owner of USA Towing, leased the space for three decades until buying it from the Culp family earlier this month for $1.2 million.

“No change,” Wells said of the tenant plans. “It’ll still be our office primarily. The store will be the store. The other spaces will remain the same.”

Another sale that doesn’t appear to bring much change involves plenty of acreage at 1072 Horse Road. The land is part of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. It’s located, as the address indicates, near the horse stables. The sale price of $1 transfers the property within Leroy Springs & Co. A little more than 13 acres goes to Clear Springs Land Co. Inc. The larger site is almost 257 acres.

Another listed York County property sale this month at more than $1 million is a Lake Wylie home on Betty Davis Road. The lakefront home on a cove north of Catawba Nuclear Station sold Sept. 16 for $1.14 million.