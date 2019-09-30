Fort Mill business owners code way to top company award, residents celebrate wins

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade.

Each month, The Herald shares accomplishments from the York County region.

Here are the highlights:

Fort Mill Code Ninjas’ owners earn top company award

Christina and Joe Lazar, owners of Code Ninjas in Fort Mill, were named the Code Ninjas Franchisee of the Year, a release states.

Code Ninjas is a children’s coding franchise based in Houston, Texas. In the hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the country, children ages 7-14 build video games while learning skills in coding, robotics and problem solving, according to the release.

The Lazars were given the company’s most prestigious award in recognition for their contributions as leaders and high-performing owners in the Code Ninjas’ franchise system, the release states.

“Christina and Joe Lazar are incredibly deserving of this award,” David Graham, CEO and co-founder of Code Ninjas, said in a prepared statement. “They embody everything we look for in our franchisees and exceed expectations with their remarkable work ethic, dedication, and participation with the brand.”

The Fort Mill couple opened their Code Ninja business in August 2017 as the brand’s first franchised location.

“As one of the brand’s first franchisees, it is truly an honor to have a chance to share our experiences with our fellow franchisees and help play a role in the growth of Code Ninjas,” Joe Lazar said in a prepared statement. “The brand has allowed us to give back to our community that we love so much by teaching children coding in an exciting, collaborative, and innovative environment.”

The couple, who have a son and daughter, also own the Lazar Center of Learning and Achievement, a tutoring center in Charlott.

Nation Ford Band wins festival

Nation Ford High School’s band had the top score at the Sept. 21 Olde English Festival of Bands in Rock Hill, according to a release from the Fort Mill school district.

Nation Ford was named Grand Champion and received awards for “Best Music” and “Best Overall Effect,” the release states. The festival was held at District Three Stadium and is sponsored by the Northwestern High School and the Rock Hill High School marching band programs.

York County DSS employee named Caseworker of the Month

Zanaiya Lytle was named the South Carolina Foster Parent Association’s Caseworker of the Month for August, according to a release from the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Lytle has been with York County DSS for two years. Lytle said she does her job for the joy of helping others.

“The most rewarding thing about my job is seeing the children in a happy and safe environment with my foster families,” she said in a prepared statement. “I enjoy doing everything possible to make my foster parents’ job rewarding and easy. Without them, our children would not have safe and loving homes to go to.”

Lytle worked in investigations before transferring to foster home licensing a year ago, according to the release.

“Zanaiya is always so kind and helpful each time we talk. She is always more than willing to answer questions I have and makes herself available for me to contact her,” reads the nomination on the Foster Parent Association website. “She truly leads by example and has a huge heart for children.”

Chester County public defender tops in SC for 2019

William Frick, 6th Circuit Deputy Public Defender, was named S.C. Public Defender of the Year for 2019 by the state public defender’s association.

Frick has been with the office that serves Chester, Lancaster, and Fairfield counties since 2009.

Frick was presented the award Sept. 23 at the public defender’s annual conference.

“I am humbled and honored,” Frick said. “But I am just one of many lawyers who work in the trenches every day to make the law work for everyone.”

Frick was nominated for his work protecting the rights of the indigent by Mike Lifsey, 6th Circuit Chief Public Defender.

“This honor is well deserved,” Lifsey said. “In addition to handling some of the most difficult cases in our office, William has helped manage our office as it has grown from five part time lawyers in early 2009 to a staff of ten full time attorneys plus support staff today.”

Frick, of Winnsboro, also serves as chairman of the Fairfield County school board.

Rock Hill Parks and Rec wins state awards

Rock Hill’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and its Director, John Taylor, recently won multiple awards from the S.C. Recreation and Parks Association.

Taylor was given the Robert L. Reid Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his achievements in the parks and recreation profession, a release states. It’s the highest award the association grants.

Taylor has served in Rock Hill for 39 years, working as a recreation programmer and the Cherry Park supervisor before being named department director in 2013, the release states. He has also been a member of multiple recreation boards locally and at the state level.

In 2015, Clemson University’s recreation and tourism management department recognized Taylor with the Outstanding Alumnus Award-Practitioner, the release states.

Merry Mosaic Studio, a dedicated art space at the Boyd Hill Recreation Center in Rock Hill, was awarded the association’s programming excellence award for populations over 30,000, according to the release. The studio offers photography, painting, pottery and other arts.

Lake Wylie thrift store donates $120K to charities

The Sweet Repeat Charitable Foundation, which runs a thrift store in Lake Wylie, recently donated $120,000 to 27 local charities, a release from the foundation states.

Awardees include:

Canine Companions for Independence

Chapmans Dachshund Rescue

Children’s Attention Home of Rock Hill

Chrysalis Autism Center

Clover Area Assistance Center

EDGE of York County

Friends of York County Animal Shelter

God’s Kitchen at New Beginnings Baptist Church

The Haven Men’s Shelter

Lake Wylie Children’s Charity

Lake Wylie Rotary

Leader Dogs for the Blind – S.C.

Make a Wish - South Carolina

Marine Corps League - Olde English Leathernecks

Renew Our Community

Respect for Life - Knights of Columbus All Saints Church

Restore Mobility for the Blind

RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center

River Hills EMS

Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra

Shirley’s Angels

Stellie J. Jackson Enrichment Center

Victory Farm Therapeutic and Adaptive Horsemanship

York County Adult Day Care

York County Free Clinic

York County Library - Lake Wylie, S.C. Branch

Sweet Repeat also gave $9,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors. An awards presentation was held Aug. 26 at the thrift store.